Sedona Police report first pedestrian death in thirteen years

Sedona AZ – The Sedona Police Department is reporting a pedestrian fatality, the city’s first in thirteen years.

The accident happened November 15, 2019 just before 6:00 p.m. at Jordan and Capitol Butte roads in Uptown. The pedestrian was reported to be walking down the middle of Jordan Road.

“The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and was not carrying or wearing lights,” says Sedona Police Lt. Stephanie Foley. “The driver told police he was not able to see the roadway briefly because of the headlights of a vehicle passing in the opposite direction.”

The pedestrian was airlifted to Flagstaff Medical Center with the assistance of the Sedona Fire District where he died five days later. At the time of the accident, police administered field sobriety tests to the driver at the scene and did not observe signs of impairment. The driver voluntarily submitted a blood sample for testing by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

No citations were issued at the scene and the investigation remains ongoing, pending blood test results from Arizona Department of Public Safety.

“It’s a tragedy,” said Lt. Foley. “We encourage everyone to be aware of safety when walking near roadways, especially this time of year when there’s less daylight.”

Nationwide in 2018, the most recent year for which figures are available, the National Highway Safety Administration recorded 6,283 pedestrian deaths in traffic crashes. The highest percentage of pedestrian fatalities, accounting for 26 percent of the total, occur between the hours of 6:00 and 9:00 in the evening. Alcohol involvement, for either the pedestrian and or driver, was reported in 47 percent of all fatal car-pedestrian accidents.

The top 10 safety tips for pedestrians are:

*Be predictable. Follow the rules of the road and obey signs and signals.

*Walk on sidewalks whenever they are available.

*If there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible.

*Keep alert at all times; don’t be distracted by electronic devices that take your eyes (and ears) off the road.

*Whenever possible, cross streets at crosswalks or intersections, where drivers expect pedestrians. *Look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right.

*If a crosswalk or intersection is not available, locate a well-lit area where you have the best view of traffic. Wait for a gap in traffic that allows enough time to cross safely; continue watching for traffic as you cross.

*NEVER ASSUME A DRIVER SEES YOU. Make eye contact with drivers as they approach to make sure you are seen.

*Be visible at all times. Wear bright clothing during the day, and wear reflective materials or use a flashlight at night.

*Watch for cars entering or exiting driveways, or backing up in parking lots.

*Avoid alcohol and drugs when walking; they impair your abilities and your judgment.

With the holidays approaching, the Sedona Police Department recently launched a new traffic enforcement effort with support from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. The governor’s office awarded the city two grants totaling $29,000 to pay for police officer overtime to enforce and participate in Driving Under the Influence details. Other funds are supporting traffic enforcement, speed trailer displays and the purchase of speed enforcement technology.

For more information on traffic and crime enforcement, and the work of the Sedona Police Department and its vision of Selfless Service for All, visit sedonaaz.gov/pd.