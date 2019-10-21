Home » Community » Sedona Heritage Museum Receives Arizona Historical Society Grant

Sedona AZ – The Sedona Heritage Museum recently received a grant from the Arizona Historical Society (AHS) for the continuation of their effort to digitize Sedona Red Rock Newspapers from its first issue in 1963 to present.

“Currently these newspapers exist on microfilm at the Sedona Public Library and are not easily search-able,” said Sedona Historical Society President Janeen Trevillyan. “This grant will digitize and add OCR, or word search capability to the electronic files, and the files will meet Library of Congress standards for digital preservation.”

This grant will continue work initiated with a grant from the Arizona Community Foundation-Sedona. Upon exhaustion of the AHS grant, there will still be over thirty years of newspapers left to be digitized. The Sedona Red Rock News, Sedona Public Library and Arizona State Library Archives and Public Records have all been instrumental in assisting the Sedona Heritage Museum in the project thus far.

AHS awarded over $35,000 in grants to twenty two museums and historical organizations across Arizona during this last grant cycle. These grants support the preservation and exhibition of Arizona history across the state. Projects range from public programming, improvement of exhibitions, collections storage improvements, preservation of artifacts or documents, and equipment to facilitate audience engagement.

The Sedona Heritage Museum is certified annually by AHS, a requirement of eligibility for AHS grants.

The Museum is located at 735 Jordan Road in Jordan Historical Park, Uptown Sedona, and is open daily 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. For more information, call 928-282-7038.