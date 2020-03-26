Home » City Council, Community » Sedona City Councilor Hudson resigns, Council accepting applications

Sedona AZ – Due to the resignation of Councilor Janice Hudson effective March 21, 2020, the Sedona City Council is accepting applications to fill a vacant Council seat. The term for this vacancy will end November/December 2022, when the newly elected Councilors are seated following the Fall 2022 election cycle.

Applications for this vacancy will be accepted beginning immediately.

Qualifications for seeking appointment to City Council are:

Must be a *qualified elector.

Must be 18 years of age or older.

Must be able to speak, write and read the English language.

Must reside within the Sedona city limits for one year preceding the appointment.

A person convicted of a felony cannot serve as a Council member until his/her civil rights have been restored.

A person adjudicated as an “incapacitated person” cannot serve as a Council member.

*Note: a qualified elector must possess all of the following qualifications:

Be a United States citizen.

Be a registered voter.

Be 18 years of age or more on or before the regular general election next following his/her registration.

Have the ability to write one’s name or make his/her mark unless prevented by physical disability.

Since city offices are open only via email and phone due to the COVID-19 pandemic, applications are available online at www.sedonaaz.gov/citycouncil. If you do not have online access, please contact City Clerk Susan Irvine at sirvine@sedonaaz.gov to schedule an appointment to obtain a packet.

The deadline to submit applications is Monday, April 13, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Completed applications can be emailed to sirvine@sedonaaz.gov or mailed to Susan Irvine, City of Sedona, 102 Roadrunner Dr., Sedona, AZ 86336-3710.

Applications received after the deadline will not be included in the Council’s selection process.

For additional information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (928) 282-3113 or email sirvine@sedonaaz.gov.