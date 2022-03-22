Home » City Council, Community » Poco Diablo Calls For A Varmint Lookout

Sedona AZ – The following is a Breaking News report from roving SedonaEye.com Star Pet Journalist Poco Diablo:

Hola!

It’s been a while since ya heerd from me. But now there’s something ya’ll needs to be wary of.

Them coyotes (wild dog kind) are running amok! Now it ain’t uncommon to see one lone lobo occasionally on the prowl. But then when a pack of six or seven group together – well now – that’s another can of dog food gone bad.

Ya see, to them when they sees a little fella such as mahself – even on a leash with Ma – taking a stroll, well, they aren’t bout to run off with their tails between their legs – NO WAY!

Now then, when ya sees a family of javelinas (wild boars) that’s a different story. Ya see, they don’t drool over the opportunity to chow down on the tasty flesh of their victims. The good stuff they loves is the green variety, even prickly pear cactus – YIKES!

So ya’ll, just a word to those new folks in the World of Awes. Always something new, or maybe a reminder of the old, to review once in a while usually ain’t a bad idea.

Adios from your Amigo Poco Diablo keeping an Eye on Sedona for ya’ll.