Join Our Sedona Sunday Services on Facebook

Sedona AZ – JOIN OUR SUNDAY MORNING SERVICES LIVE ON FACEBOOK!

I want to thank you, our Jett Life Ministries friends, for your prayers and financial support during this unprecedented year of challenges. More than ever, our passion is to continue to reach people worldwide to let them know of the saving grace of Christ. John 10:10 says, “I (Jesus) have come that they might have life and have it to the full.” I want to offer help, hope and healing to those experiencing difficulties in life and I especially want to help people live life to the full!

One of Jett Life’s Ministries is The House Church, where I am the lead pastor. We have began to livestream our services during April, and have been able to reach beyond our beautiful community in the Village of Oak Creek to many locations throughout our beautiful country. It is a joy to see people from all over the nation joining in our worship!

I want to take this opportunity to personally invite you to join us on Sunday mornings! Simply go to The House Church Sedona on Facebook, and join us live on Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. Arizona time! You can share the service on your page, and create your own event, so more people can join in!

You may also access the service later in the day on Facebook, or on our website at TheHouseChurchSedona.com. Please feel free to share this information with your family and friends! Together, we can reach the world, sharing the love and gospel of Jesus Christ!

For His Glory,

Pastor Jeff

Jett Life Ministries

The House Church

25 West Saddlehorn Road

Sedona AZ 86351