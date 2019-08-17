Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » Goodbye Workers Rights

Sedona AZ – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

Millions of workers across this country enjoy the freedom to choose whether or not to belong to a union.

That freedom would be stripped away if a new bill, called the PRO Act, gets through Congress.

Tell Congress: Stand up for Workers!

The PRO Act would:

Force workers to pay union dues, even if they don’t want to join a union;

Allow union leaders to intimidate workers by ending secret ballots

Force companies to turn workers’ private information over to unions.

Workers know what is best for themselves and their families.

Union membership should be their choice.

We can’t afford to turn back the clock on worker freedom. Tell Congress: Stand up for workers and oppose the PRO Act!

Sincerely,

Tim Phillips

Arlington VA