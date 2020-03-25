Coconino National Forest Closes Recreation Sites Indefinitely

Sedona AZ — Coconino National Forest has closed its developed recreation and day-use sites indefinitely to protect public and employee health, as well as align with state and local measures already in place to lessen the impact of COVID-19.
The vast majority of the forest is still open to visitors who want to spend time outdoors participating in recreational opportunities that support social distancing, such as hiking and biking on trails, and dispersed camping. However, the following developed recreation sites, facilities, and restrooms are closed. More sites may close in the future, depending on the situation, as circumstances can change rapidly in response to COVID-19:
Day-Use Sites
Banjo Bill Picnic Site
Bootlegger Picnic Site
Clints Well Picnic Site
Encinoso Picnic Site
Fossil Creek Area
Halfway Picnic Site
Long Valley Day-Use Site
Oak Creek Vista
Chavez Crossing Group Campground
Clear Creek Group Campground
Dairy Springs Group Campground
Elks Group Group Campground
Long Valley Work Center Group Campground
Moqui Group Campground
O’Leary Group Campground
Heritage Sites
Honanki Heritage Site
Palatki Heritage Site
V Bar V Heritage Site
Rental Cabins
Apache Maid Cabin
Crescent Moon Cabin
Fernow Cabin
Kendrick Cabin
Campgrounds
Single Family Unit Campgrounds
Ashurst Lake Campground
Bonito Campground
Blue Ridge Campground
Canyon Vista Campground
Cave Springs Campground
Clear Creek Campground
Clints Well Campground
Dairy Springs Campground
Double Springs Campground
Kehl Springs Campground
Knoll Lake Campground
Lakeview Campground
Little Elden Springs Campground
Lockett Meadow Campground
Manzanita Campground
Pine Flat Campground
Pine Grove Campground
Rock Crossing Campground
Visitor Centers
Red Rock Ranger Station and Visitor Center
Oak Creek Visitor Center
Notifications to those who have made any reservations will be made as soon as possible and refunds will be processed.
Visitors should mitigate resource impacts wherever they recreate by taking their trash with them when they depart and appropriately managing human waste by burying it at least 6-8 inches deep and 200 feet away from water, trails and recreation sites.
All Coconino National Forests offices are conducting business and providing services virtually. While being outside is believed to be safer than indoor spaces, visitors to national forests are urged to take the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommended precautions.
Members of the public who have additional questions that cannot be answered through the Coconino National Forest website can contact one of our ranger stations:
Forest Supervisor’s Office: 928-527-3600, then press “0.”
Flagstaff Ranger Station: 928-527-8279.
Mogollon Rim Ranger Station: 928-477-2255.
Red Rock Ranger Station and Visitor’s Center: 928-203-2900, then press “0.”