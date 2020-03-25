Home » General » Coconino National Forest Closes Recreation Sites Indefinitely

Sedona AZ — Coconino National Forest has closed its developed recreation and day-use sites indefinitely to protect public and employee health, as well as align with state and local measures already in place to lessen the impact of COVID-19.

The vast majority of the forest is still open to visitors who want to spend time outdoors participating in recreational opportunities that support social distancing, such as hiking and biking on trails, and dispersed camping. However, the following developed recreation sites, facilities, and restrooms are closed. More sites may close in the future, depending on the situation, as circumstances can change rapidly in response to COVID-19:

Day-Use Sites

Banjo Bill Picnic Site

Bootlegger Picnic Site

Clints Well Picnic Site

Encinoso Picnic Site

Fossil Creek Area

Halfway Picnic Site

Long Valley Day-Use Site

Oak Creek Vista

Group Campgrounds

Chavez Crossing Group Campground

Clear Creek Group Campground

Dairy Springs Group Campground

Elks Group Group Campground

Long Valley Work Center Group Campground

Moqui Group Campground

O’Leary Group Campground

Heritage Sites

Honanki Heritage Site

Palatki Heritage Site

V Bar V Heritage Site

Rental Cabins

Apache Maid Cabin

Crescent Moon Cabin

Fernow Cabin

Kendrick Cabin

Campgrounds

Single Family Unit Campgrounds

Ashurst Lake Campground

Bonito Campground

Blue Ridge Campground

Canyon Vista Campground

Cave Springs Campground

Clear Creek Campground

Clints Well Campground

Dairy Springs Campground

Double Springs Campground

Kehl Springs Campground

Knoll Lake Campground

Lakeview Campground

Little Elden Springs Campground

Lockett Meadow Campground

Manzanita Campground

Pine Flat Campground

Pine Grove Campground

Rock Crossing Campground

Visitor Centers

Red Rock Ranger Station and Visitor Center

Oak Creek Visitor Center

Notifications to those who have made any reservations will be made as soon as possible and refunds will be processed.

Visitors should mitigate resource impacts wherever they recreate by taking their trash with them when they depart and appropriately managing human waste by burying it at least 6-8 inches deep and 200 feet away from water, trails and recreation sites.

All Coconino National Forests offices are conducting business and providing services virtually. While being outside is believed to be safer than indoor spaces, visitors to national forests are urged to take the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommended precautions.

Members of the public who have additional questions that cannot be answered through the Coconino National Forest website can contact one of our ranger stations:

Forest Supervisor’s Office: 928-527-3600, then press “0.”

Flagstaff Ranger Station: 928-527-8279.

Mogollon Rim Ranger Station: 928-477-2255.

Red Rock Ranger Station and Visitor’s Center: 928-203-2900, then press “0.”