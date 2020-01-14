Home » General » Coconino County Inmates Exodus Pop-Up Art Show

Sedona AZ – Artistic drawings and sketches created by individuals while they were in custody at the Coconino County Jail will be on display at the Exodus Pop-Up Art Show, Coconino Center for the Arts, 2300 North Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff, Arizona. The opening reception will be Friday, January 24, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. with an entrance fee of $5 at the door. The artwork may also be viewed during the days of Saturday, January 25, and Sunday, January 26 from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 pm.

This is the second official Exodus Art Show highlighting artistic pieces from individuals who participated in the Exodus program at the Coconino County Jail. The first show was held in 2016 at Firecreek Coffee, and recently pieces of inmate art also were displayed at the Art in Action exhibit at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, Flagstaff.

The Coconino County Detention Facility Exodus program is an in-custody substance abuse treatment program for men and women detained at the jail. The Exodus Program incorporates parenting classes, health education, creative writing, expressive art classes, stress management training and other life skills lessons that are provided by staff and outside agencies.

Goals of the Exodus Program include:

Reduce the impact substance abuse has on our community.

Provide therapeutic and educational services to assist addicted inmates in making the decision to avoid future alcohol or drug consumption.

Enhance inmates’ ability to make positive changes in their lives.

Strengthen families, reduce recidivism and provide a proactive response to alcohol and substance abuse related crimes.

Many of the inmates housed in our facility have much to give and share with the community, and art can be part of the recovery and re-entry process. The Sheriff’s Office hopes this art display will enlighten community members as to the talent and abilities of many of our inmates, as well as the positive impact of the Exodus program on the lives of people in our community.