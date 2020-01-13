Home » City Council, Community, General » Census Bureau workers begin 2020 survey

Sedona AZ – As the 2020 Census approaches, Yavapai County residents will begin to see Census Bureau workers out in their communities. The public is reminded to ensure they are being visited by an OFFICIAL representative.

Decennial Census Address Canvassers, who verify addresses in preparation for the Census, will be in the area through July, and permanent annual surveyors may currently be in Yavapai County.

Census Bureau employees must present an ID badge that includes a photograph of the field representative, a Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date. Workers may also be carrying a Census Bureau phone or laptop, as well as a bag with a Census Bureau logo.

There are several ongoing data collection activities conducted year round, either in person or by phone, which include:

Current Population Survey

American Community Survey – Housing Unit

National Crime Victimization Survey

National Health Interview Survey

Consumer Expenditure Survey

Survey of Income and Program Participation

American Housing Survey.

Residents are encouraged to ask which survey they are responding to and, if they are not sure they are dealing with an official employee, to call 1-800-923-8282 to speak with a local Census Bureau representative.

The public can also call their local law enforcement office to file a report if they suspect suspicious activity.

The timeline for self-response to the 2020 Census will begin in mid-March, when the public will receive an invite via postcard to complete their survey either online or by phone. Residents wishing to respond via mail must request a paper survey. Anyone with a PO Box will have a paper survey dropped off by a Census Bureau employee.

Census Day will be April 1, 2020. For a list of key dates and timelines visit https://2020census.gov/en/important-dates.html and to download a Census fact sheet visit https://www.census.gov/library/fact-sheets/2019/dec/2020-invites-everyone.html

As the Census date nears, Yavapai County and other local jurisdictions will be keeping residents updated and informed on how and why they should respond to the survey.

