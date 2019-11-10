Home » Community » Christmas in Jerome

Sedona AZ – Once again, it is Christmas in Jerome and that means an afternoon of photos with Santa, music by the Mingus Union High School Choir and Jazz Band, a night of luminarias, the reading of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’ and a Christmas tree lighting!

Bring your camera to The Old Fire House for a special photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus starting at 3:30 in the afternoon. Then, stroll through town and listen to small groups of Mingus Union High School students as they perform at various locations. Bring your applause and good cheer!

Evening festivities begin at five o’clock when the merchants of Jerome set out lovely luminarias to light the streets with flickering candles. At 6:00 p.m., join town residents in the upper park for the traditional reading of a holiday classic and a warm welcome from Santa as he lights the park with a beautiful display of holiday cheer.

Spend the day in Jerome and enjoy the unique restaurants, shops, galleries, and wine tasting rooms that make this mountain top town one of Arizona’s treasures.

Start your holiday season At the Top on November 30, 2019 in Jerome, Arizona.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays, one and all.