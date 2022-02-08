Home » Business, Featured » AARP Foundation Tax-Aide: Sedona Free Tax Help

Sedona AZ – No-cost tax preparation and e-filing services for taxpayers of all ages by AARP Tax-Aide IRS-certified volunteers will be at both branches of the Sedona Public Library throughout the 2022 tax season.

This year, tax assistance is available by appointment only. You must stop by either library branch to pick up an AARP Taxpayer Packet and call 928-793-3346 for an appointment after completing the required forms inside the packet.

You must wear a mask to your appointment.

All forms in the AARP Taxpayer packet must be filled out, signed and brought to your appointment. After your documents are examined, you will be asked to wait in the library so that we may contact you with questions or to notify you that your return has been completed and reviewed.

Appointments will be at the Village Library on Wednesdays between 11:15 a.m. and 3:15 p.m., and at the West Sedona Library on Thursdays and Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., starting February 4, 2022, and ending on April 16, 2022.