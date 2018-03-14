Home » General » Yuma Attorney Held in Contempt

Sedona AZ (March 14, 2018) – Attorney Robert C. Billar of Yuma has been found to be in contempt and has been placed on interim suspension.

The State Bar alleged that Billar failed to comply with the subpoena issued for his deposition and to produce financial records. He did not file an objection with the Disciplinary Clerk. The Presiding Disciplinary Judge ordered him to appear on March 13, 2018, to show cause as to why he should not be held in contempt for his failure to comply with the subpoenas. Separate subpoenas were issued on December 28, 2017, and January 20, 2018.

Billar neither sought a protective order, nor objected to the subpoenas, as allowed by Supreme Court Rule. He offered no evidence that he tried—or was unable—to provide the subpoenaed discovery for the Bar’s investigation. His failure to supply the required documents was done knowingly.

The Bar’s investigation seeks an accounting for approximately for $54,000 a client entrusted to Billar, which he then deposited into his trust account. After using approximately $14,000 in defense costs and fees, Billar claims to have deposited the balance of $40,000 for the client’s benefit in a bank account he failed to identify.

Billar’s interim suspension shall be enforced until the final disposition of all pending proceedings against him.

An order was filed finding Billar in contempt. It may be purged by the full and complete delivery of the documents sought by the State Bar. It was also ordered that all trust and operating accounts be frozen, restraining him from making withdrawal of funds in any manner without prior approval.

Robert C. Billar’s interim suspension was effective March 13, 2018.

Consumers may report attorney misconduct by calling the State Bar of Arizona Attorney/Consumer Assistance Program (A/CAP) hotline at 602-340-7280.

