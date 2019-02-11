Home » Business » Yavapai County Supervisor Smith Hosts February Coffee Chat

Sedona AZ (February 11, 2019) – Yavapai County AZ Supervisor Jack R. Smith will serve as your host for monthly Coffee Chats at the Step One Coffee House, 6719 E 2nd Street, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314.

Join Supervisor Smith to learn about important local issues and initiatives facing Yavapai County. These informal gatherings are held in a casual friendly environment giving residents the opportunity to ask questions and engage in open discussions about community issues of importance, such as County budget, taxes, and upcoming events.

Supervisor Smith represents District 5 in Yavapai County. This is an open event and all are welcome to attend.

The February Coffee Chat is scheduled for February 13, 2019, at 8:00 in the morning.

If you would like to enjoy a good cup of coffee and talk about issues, ask questions, discuss concerns, offer comments and or suggestions, or just have the chance to meet Supervisor Smith, please take the time to come out to the Coffee Chats at Step One Coffee House.