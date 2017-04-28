Home » General » West Sedona Fire Damages Residence

Sedona AZ (April 28, 2017) – On Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 11:15 in the morning, Sedona Fire District dispatched to a possible kitchen fire at a residence in the 1500 block of West State Route 89A. According to Sedona Fire Inspector Rick Evans, “The occupant was cooking with a pan full of oil when some of the oil splashed onto the cooking surface and caught on fire. The occupant tried putting the fire out with a dish towel which caught fire in the process, and when that didn’t work, a bath towel was used, but it also caught fire. When our firefighters arrived, they were able to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher, but the residence was filled with smoke and had to be ventilated.” Damage to the structure and contents was estimated at $1,000 and there were no injuries. A total of twelve fire suppression personnel responded to the scene.

This incident should serve as a reminder to all of us how to safely handle a cooking fire. Some important things to remember are:

· Never try to pick up the pan that is involved in the fire. The contents can spill out and cause the fire to spread and grow.

· Remove the heat from the pan by turning off the burner and gently sliding the pan off of the burner if it can be done safely.

· Smother the fire in the pan with a lid or cookie sheet. Never use towels, drapes, water, or baking soda.

· Keep a working fire extinguisher in your home and know how to operate it.

· Call 911 even after the fire is extinguished. We will respond to make sure that the fire is out and insure that it is safe to be in the residence.