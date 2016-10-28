Home » Community » Update: SFD responds to its own Station fire

Sedona AZ (October 28, 2016) – Sedona Fire District Oak Creek Canyon Fire Station #5 Incident Update:

Good news on the Fire Station itself, it has reopened! Thanks to the contractors and Sedona Fire Staff members for working hard to get the station operational.

Thank you for your continued support! (end update)

SFD incident update reported mid-afternoon today:

Last night, October 27, there was a fire at our Oak Creek Fire Station 5 that caused injuries to one of our Firefighters. The fire was contained to the upper exterior entry level of the fire station.

The Firefighter was flown to Maricopa County Burn Center in Phoenix. The Firefighter is currently being treated for burns.

The Fire Station is currently undergoing repairs to the upper entry level. In the meantime, the Crew and Fire Engine will be positioned in the Oak Creek Canyon area during the daylight hours and then, during the evening hours, positioned at our Sedona Uptown Fire Station 4 to serve the Oak Creek Canyon.

The Fire District is working with a regional fire cause investigation team to determine the cause of the Fire.

We will provide periodic updates as we get them.

Please keep our Firefighter and family in your thoughts. (end update)

Original report posted this morning:

October 28, 2016 – On Thursday, October 27, 2016, at approximately 8:30 in the evening, the Sedona Fire District (SFD) responded to a reported structure fire at SFD Fire Station #5 in Oak Creek Canyon, just north of Indian Gardens on SR 89a. Emergency crews located a fire on the back patio of the building, involving a portable BBQ, which had been extinguished by a Station #5 fire crew member. A SFD firefighter was flown to Maricopa County Burn Center by air ambulance as a result of sustaining burn injuries.

SFD Fire Marshal Gary Johnson reported that a single sprinkler head inside the station activated which limited fire spread into the building.

Sedona Fire District will continue to provide uninterrupted emergency services to the Oak Creek Canyon area using its existing resources.

Further SedonaEye.com updates will be reported when available.