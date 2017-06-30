Home » General » Two Year Old Wanders Away From Arizona Campsite

Sedona AZ (June 30, 2017) – A two-year old boy is back with his family after wandering away from a Williams, Arizona, campsite on Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 5:45 in the early evening of June 28, 2017, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a two year old boy had wandered away from his family’s campsite south of Williams, near Hyde Hill. The campers, a family of four adults and five children, were from the Phoenix area and had been setting up camp near Forest Service Road 139, when they realized the boy was missing. The child was last seen approximately twenty minutes prior playing with the other children next to the campsite.

Deputies from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and Williams Patrol District responded to initiate the investigation and establish containment of the search area. They coordinated bystanders and the family who wanted to assist.

Deputies from the Flagstaff Patrol District soon arrived as did the Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Unit. Arizona Department of Public Safety and Northern Air Rescue were requested, and NAR flew over the area. Other agencies that assisted with the search included the Williams Fire Department and personnel from the Kaibab National Forest.

About 7:30 p.m. the little boy was located by one of the search deputies approximately 0.7 of a mile northwest of the camp in the forest, but near a road. The child was in good condition and reunited with family members.

Law enforcement credits the success of this search to several factors, including that the report was called in without delay, and that Sheriff’s deputies were able to get to the scene quickly. The search was aided by the availability and fast response of emergency responders from other agencies.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Unit provides preventative search and rescue education in the form of the Hug-A-Tree program to elementary age school children. The program has been offered and continues to be offered to schools in Coconino County. If a school or group would like to request a program, please contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit.