Suspect Flees During Arrest Attempt

Sedona AZ (May 12, 2018) – On Thursday, May 9, 2018, at approximately 5:00 in the evening, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office detectives with Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) attempted to arrest suspect Tyler Winter, 28, from Prescott Valley, Arizona for the sale of illicit drugs in Prescott Valley.

When detectives attempted to arrest Winter, who was inside his 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee at the time, he fled the scene in his vehicle and collided with a police car. After the collision, Winter raced away again at a high rate of speed.

Winter was observed driving through several culverts at speeds estimated to exceed 65 mph on Viewpoint Drive, a 25 mph residential community. Winter was also observed driving his vehicle into oncoming traffic, posing a serious risk to public safety.

After a short chase, Winter fled to Coyote Springs Elementary School in Prescott Valley, where he parked his vehicle and fled on foot. During this time, students were being picked up from an after school program. Police officers finally apprehended Winter on Cattletrack Drive and took him into custody without incident.

Winter’s vehicle suffered heavy driver’s side damage. No person was injured during this incident.

Winters was arrested for Aggravated Assault (a felony), Aggravated DUI (a felony), Endangerment X4 (a felony), Hit and Run (a misdemeanor), Possession of Narcotic Drugs (a felony), Possession of Narcotic Drugs for Sale (a felony), Possession of Marijuana (a felony), Cultivation of Marijuana (a felony), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (a felony).

Winters was transported and booked into the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center in Prescott, Arizona.

The Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at (928) 772-9267 for non emergencies and 911 for emergencies.