Home » General » Support for Hurricane Harvey Continues

Sedona AZ (August 26, 2017) – Hurricane Harvey, the first Category 4 Hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. since 2004, brings life threatening and devastating damage to the Gulf Coast. The American Red Cross has mobilized a massive relief effort to provide shelter, food and comfort. This assistance will continue over the next weeks and months, helping residents recover from this massive storm.

Hundreds of Red Cross disaster workers from all over the country are helping people impacted by the hurricane and thousands more will be asked to deploy in the weeks to come as people begin to recover from the storm. Thirty staff and volunteers from the Red Cross Arizona, New Mexico, and El Paso Region have been deployed: twenty three from Arizona, five from New Mexico, two from El Paso.

More than 1,400 people took refuge from the deadly storm Friday night in 24 Red Cross and community shelters. Evacuation orders remain in effect in Texas and Louisiana. The storm is expected to produce life threatening rain throughout the middle of next week and more than 40 additional shelters are on standby, if needed.

The Red Cross has tractor trailer loads of relief supplies in the area – enough to support more than 20,000 people for weeks. The supplies include cots, blankets, ready-to-eat meals, comfort kits and cleaning supplies.

The Red Cross is also mobilizing its disaster partners to support feeding, child care, disaster assessment and other disaster services.

There are twenty-eight emergency response vehicles responding now, and forty more from around the country are on their way to the region.

In addition, the Red Cross has prepositioned blood products in Houston ahead of the storm to help ensure adequate blood supply is maintained over the weekend.

HOW THE PUBLIC CAN HELP:

The Red Cross depends on the generous support of the American public to fulfill its crucial mission. Help people affected by disasters like floods, wildfires and countless other crises by making a donation to support Red Cross Disaster Relief. These gifts enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. Make a donation today by visiting www.redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 gift.

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.