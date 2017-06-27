Home » General » Summer Rescue Calls Keep Responders Busy

Sedona AZ (June 26, 2017) – The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and Coconino County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Unit responded to three incidents over the weekend.

The first incident occurred on Saturday, June 24, 2017, at approximately 3:00 p.m. and involved the rescue of an adult male with a knee injury. The injured man was just below the Humphrey’s Saddle on Humphrey’s Peak Trail. The CCSO, CCSO Search and Rescue team, and Guardian Medical Transport responded and were assisted by Arizona Snowbowl Security personnel. The patient, a Flagstaff resident, walked to an UTV with assistance. He was transported via an awaiting ambulance to the Flagstaff Medical Center.

On Sunday, June 25, 2017, at 2:00 in the afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office and Search and Rescue responded to a report of two adults and two children stranded in heavy rain and hail on the Waterline Road, between the Abineau and Bear Jaw trails. The hikers were not equipped with appropriate clothing for the stormy conditions and requested a rescue.

SAR units responded to the area. The hikers, while in distress, made contact with other trail hikers who helped them back to the Bear Jaw trail head where they were located by a CCSO deputy. All of the hikers were cold and wet, but in otherwise good condition and did not require medical care. The family was from the Phoenix area.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, 2017, the CCSO, Search and Rescue, and Guardian Medical Transport responded to a report of a fall injury on the Elden Lookout Trail, below the junction with the Sunset Trail. The adult male hiker had suffered a shoulder injury and required rescue. Guardian Medical Transport personnel made contact with the patient and initiated care. Guardian and Search and Rescue personnel assisted in walking the patient out to an ambulance staged near the Mt. Elden Lookout Tower. The patient, a Flagstaff resident, was then transported to Flagstaff Medical Center.

Search and Rescue would like to remind hikers to be prepared for quickly changing weather conditions and unexpected emergencies while on the trail. Preparation includes being aware of the weather forecast and carrying the appropriate equipment and clothing for the conditions. In many backcountry locations, rescuers may be hours away and outdoor users need to be able to care for themselves while the rescuers are responding.

Search and Rescue recommends carrying the following Ten Essentials:

IN ADDITION TO A FULLY CHARGED CELL PHONE –

1. Extra water

2. Extra food

3. Extra clothing for the conditions

4. Navigation equipment (map, compass, GPS)

5. Headlamp/Flashlight

6. First Aid Kit

7. Shelter material (such as space blanket or large leaf bag)

8. Fire starting kit (during summer months when fire danger is high be extremely careful with fire)

9. Pocket knife/multi-tool

10. Signaling tools (whistle/signal mirror).