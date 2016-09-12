Spirit of Sedona Celebrates Local Philanthropists and Nonprofits

Sedona AZ (September 12, 2016) – The Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona invites community members to celebrate recipients of the 16th Annual Spirit of Sedona Awards on Thursday, September 29, at 5:00 p.m. at the Hilton Sedona Resort, Village of Oak Creek, Sedona.
The Spirit of Sedona event is a special evening where ACF of Sedona pays tribute to the exceptional contributions of local people and organizations that are dedicated to improving Sedona and the Verde Valley.
This year’s honorees include the Sedona Historical Society, which will be honored as the Nonprofit Organization of the Year. Perhaps best known for operating the Sedona Heritage Museum, the historical society welcomes more than 10,000 visitors annually for events and exhibitions that focus on historical aspects of life in Sedona and Oak Creek.
The recipient of the Philanthropist of the Year Award will be Barbara Vickers, who created the Sedona Wish List as her personal, charitable, part-time, retirement project.
Inspired by the rugged beauty of red rock country, Pink Jeep Tours began offering their off-road and formal tours of Sedona and surrounding areas in 1960. Well-known in tourism, their quiet philanthropy and involvement in the community may be less well known. Deservedly, Pink Jeep Tours will be honored as the Business Benefactor of the Year.
This year’s Volunteer of the Year will be Doug Copp, a long-time resident known for his quiet efforts to make this a better place to live. Lauded by his nominator, Doug is said to have his imprint on “essentially anything and everything that is associated with bicycles in Sedona.”
Having been awarded only twice before, the Community Collaborator Award will go to the Sedona Public Library this year. Far more than a place to read magazines and check out books, the Sedona Public Library collaborates with so many area nonprofits that listing them all would be impossible.
Spirit of Sedona’s signature award this year is also not always given; however, when there is a force of nature like Millicent “Mille” Leenhouts, the Lifetime Achievement Award is a solid fit. A longtime resident, Millicent moved here with her husband Tom when he relocated his ophthalmology practice to Sedona. Their mutual love of the arts has kept her involved with the Sinfonietta, Chamber Music Sedona and many, many other nonprofit organizations. She is especially proud to have worked as a board member for the Benefactors of the Red Rock State Park, and was a founding member of the advisory board for ACF of Sedona.
Thanks to the generosity of local donors, ACF of Sedona awarded more than $183,000 in grants this year to 43 nonprofit organizations serving Sedona and Verde Valley in the areas of arts and culture, animal welfare, environment and sustainability, community improvement, tolerance and diversity, social services, children, healthcare, and senior citizens and the disabled. Spirit of Sedona will be a chance to recognize these worthy organizations, who were selected by members of the ACF of Sedona Board of Advisors in collaboration with community members to ensure funds are distributed in alignment with the community’s greatest needs. These nonprofits are listed below:
ANIMAL WELFARE
1. Red Rose Inspiration for Animals
2. Runnin W Wildlife Center
3. Verde Valley Humane Society
ARTS & CULTURE
4. Red Earth Theatre
5. Sedona Arts Center
6. Sedona Arts Festival
7. Sedona International Film Festival
8. Verde Valley Sinfonietta
CHILDREN
9. American Red Cross
10. CASA Children’s Center
11. Gardens for Humanity
12. Girls on the Run
13. RENEW
14. Running River School
15. Teen Lifeline
16. Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters
COMMUNITY IMPROVEMENT
17. Jewish Community of Sedona
18. Verde Valley Cyclists Coalition
ENVIRONMENT & SUSTAINABILITY
19. Arizona Wilderness Coalition
20. Benefactors of Red Rock State Park
21. Oak Creek Watershed Council
22. Sedona Historical Society
23. Sedona Recycles
24. Sedona Red Rock Trail Fund
HEALTHCARE
25. Alzheimer’s Association-Desert Southwest Chapter
26. Mentally Ill Kids In Distress
27. Northland Cares
SENIORS & INDIVIDUALS WITH DISABILITIES
28. Adult Community Center of Sedona
29. Rainbow Acres
30. Senior Citizens of Camp Verde
31. The Giving Angels
32. Verde Valley Caregivers Coalition
SOCIAL SERVICES
33. ABIDE Maternity Home
34. Bread of Life Missions
35. Catholic Charities Community Services
36. Cornucopia Community Advocates
37. Old Town Mission
38. Sedona Community Food Bank
39. Steps to Recovery Homes
40. Trauma Intervention Programs
41. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office
42. Yavapai Food Council
TOLERANCE & DIVERSITY
43. Northern Area Restorative Justice
COMMUNITY INITIATIVES
44. 2016 Healthy Challenge Initiative (a funding collaboration with ACF of Sedona, Northern Arizona Health Foundation and Delta Dental Foundation of Arizona) – Red Earth Theatre, The Mouth Project
45. 2016 Education Initiative – Rotary Club of Sedona, Imagination Library
46. 2017 Education Initiative – Verde Valley School Summer College Preparation Program
BMO Harris Bank is the presenting sponsor of the 16th Annual Spirit of Sedona, which is open to the public, but space is limited. Community members are invited to reserve a seat online at Sedonaspirit2016.eventbrite.com. Tickets are $75 per person or $750 for a table of ten. For more information, contact Tracey McConnell at tmcconnell@azfoundation.org, or call 928-399-7218.
The Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona is a permanent philanthropic endowment for the enduring benefit of the community, securing, managing and allocating donors’ gifts for charitable purposes in the Sedona area. This family of charitable funds is guided by a local Board of Advisors and benefits from cost-efficient, centralized professional services provided by the Arizona Community Foundation. Founded in 1978, the Arizona Community Foundation is a statewide philanthropy with regional offices serving communities across Arizona. Last year, Arizona Community Foundation granted more than $46 million to more than 3,000 nonprofit organizations, schools and government agencies.
Congratulations to Mille Leenhouts. You do, indeed, deserve the Spirit of Sedona’s signature award. The hours you have spent over the years, not to mention financial support and willingness to allow use of your home countless times and even during your absence, are over and above the call of duty for even one project let alone dozens.
Accept that award with honor, Mille, knowing how proud Tom is that you have rightfully been acknowledged for your good deeds. Thank you for understanding my reason to decline your invitation to join you for your moment of celebration. My thoughts are and will remain with you.
Your friend,
Eddie Maddock
also on the list
job well done
ARTS & CULTURE
4. Red Earth Theatre
5. Sedona Arts Center
6. Sedona Arts Festival
7. Sedona International Film Festival
8. Verde Valley Sinfonietta
Eddie
Just an up date Marriott is starting process on new hotel “Residents Inn” ,
Just to keep everyone in the loop
Eddie This is the nicest letter I ever received ! Mille
IT is really super to see people like Mille Leenhout great this award.
Not happy to see awards for groups that the taxpayers paid for getting it like the film fest and red earth. Their effects were not paid by a good heart by=ut by the taxpayers.
Congratulations to the real contributors like Mille Leenhout !!!!! The community needs to recognize those that give without having being funded by the city. They are theMille Leenhout true Non profits.
Congratulations Mille Leenhout !!!!!