Home » General » Spirit of Sedona Celebrates Local Philanthropists and Nonprofits

Sedona AZ (September 12, 2016) – The Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona invites community members to celebrate recipients of the 16th Annual Spirit of Sedona Awards on Thursday, September 29, at 5:00 p.m. at the Hilton Sedona Resort, Village of Oak Creek, Sedona.

The Spirit of Sedona event is a special evening where ACF of Sedona pays tribute to the exceptional contributions of local people and organizations that are dedicated to improving Sedona and the Verde Valley.

This year’s honorees include the Sedona Historical Society, which will be honored as the Nonprofit Organization of the Year. Perhaps best known for operating the Sedona Heritage Museum, the historical society welcomes more than 10,000 visitors annually for events and exhibitions that focus on historical aspects of life in Sedona and Oak Creek.

The recipient of the Philanthropist of the Year Award will be Barbara Vickers, who created the Sedona Wish List as her personal, charitable, part-time, retirement project.

Inspired by the rugged beauty of red rock country, Pink Jeep Tours began offering their off-road and formal tours of Sedona and surrounding areas in 1960. Well-known in tourism, their quiet philanthropy and involvement in the community may be less well known. Deservedly, Pink Jeep Tours will be honored as the Business Benefactor of the Year.

This year’s Volunteer of the Year will be Doug Copp, a long-time resident known for his quiet efforts to make this a better place to live. Lauded by his nominator, Doug is said to have his imprint on “essentially anything and everything that is associated with bicycles in Sedona.”

Having been awarded only twice before, the Community Collaborator Award will go to the Sedona Public Library this year. Far more than a place to read magazines and check out books, the Sedona Public Library collaborates with so many area nonprofits that listing them all would be impossible.

Spirit of Sedona’s signature award this year is also not always given; however, when there is a force of nature like Millicent “Mille” Leenhouts, the Lifetime Achievement Award is a solid fit. A longtime resident, Millicent moved here with her husband Tom when he relocated his ophthalmology practice to Sedona. Their mutual love of the arts has kept her involved with the Sinfonietta, Chamber Music Sedona and many, many other nonprofit organizations. She is especially proud to have worked as a board member for the Benefactors of the Red Rock State Park, and was a founding member of the advisory board for ACF of Sedona.

Thanks to the generosity of local donors, ACF of Sedona awarded more than $183,000 in grants this year to 43 nonprofit organizations serving Sedona and Verde Valley in the areas of arts and culture, animal welfare, environment and sustainability, community improvement, tolerance and diversity, social services, children, healthcare, and senior citizens and the disabled. Spirit of Sedona will be a chance to recognize these worthy organizations, who were selected by members of the ACF of Sedona Board of Advisors in collaboration with community members to ensure funds are distributed in alignment with the community’s greatest needs. These nonprofits are listed below:

ANIMAL WELFARE

1. Red Rose Inspiration for Animals

2. Runnin W Wildlife Center

3. Verde Valley Humane Society

ARTS & CULTURE

4. Red Earth Theatre

5. Sedona Arts Center

6. Sedona Arts Festival

7. Sedona International Film Festival

8. Verde Valley Sinfonietta

CHILDREN

9. American Red Cross

10. CASA Children’s Center

11. Gardens for Humanity

12. Girls on the Run

13. RENEW

14. Running River School

15. Teen Lifeline

16. Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters

COMMUNITY IMPROVEMENT

17. Jewish Community of Sedona

18. Verde Valley Cyclists Coalition

ENVIRONMENT & SUSTAINABILITY

19. Arizona Wilderness Coalition

20. Benefactors of Red Rock State Park

21. Oak Creek Watershed Council

22. Sedona Historical Society

23. Sedona Recycles

24. Sedona Red Rock Trail Fund

HEALTHCARE

25. Alzheimer’s Association-Desert Southwest Chapter

26. Mentally Ill Kids In Distress

27. Northland Cares

SENIORS & INDIVIDUALS WITH DISABILITIES

28. Adult Community Center of Sedona

29. Rainbow Acres

30. Senior Citizens of Camp Verde

31. The Giving Angels

32. Verde Valley Caregivers Coalition

SOCIAL SERVICES

33. ABIDE Maternity Home

34. Bread of Life Missions

35. Catholic Charities Community Services

36. Cornucopia Community Advocates

37. Old Town Mission

38. Sedona Community Food Bank

39. Steps to Recovery Homes

40. Trauma Intervention Programs

41. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office

42. Yavapai Food Council

TOLERANCE & DIVERSITY

43. Northern Area Restorative Justice

COMMUNITY INITIATIVES

44. 2016 Healthy Challenge Initiative (a funding collaboration with ACF of Sedona, Northern Arizona Health Foundation and Delta Dental Foundation of Arizona) – Red Earth Theatre, The Mouth Project

45. 2016 Education Initiative – Rotary Club of Sedona, Imagination Library

46. 2017 Education Initiative – Verde Valley School Summer College Preparation Program

BMO Harris Bank is the presenting sponsor of the 16th Annual Spirit of Sedona, which is open to the public, but space is limited. Community members are invited to reserve a seat online at Sedonaspirit2016.eventbrite.com. Tickets are $75 per person or $750 for a table of ten. For more information, contact Tracey McConnell at tmcconnell@azfoundation.org, or call 928-399-7218.

The Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona is a permanent philanthropic endowment for the enduring benefit of the community, securing, managing and allocating donors’ gifts for charitable purposes in the Sedona area. This family of charitable funds is guided by a local Board of Advisors and benefits from cost-efficient, centralized professional services provided by the Arizona Community Foundation. Founded in 1978, the Arizona Community Foundation is a statewide philanthropy with regional offices serving communities across Arizona. Last year, Arizona Community Foundation granted more than $46 million to more than 3,000 nonprofit organizations, schools and government agencies.