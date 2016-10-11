Home » Community » Sonora Quest Laboratories Opens New Safeway Locations

Sedona AZ (October 11, 2016) – Sonora Quest Laboratories and Safeway today announce the opening of six new Sonora Quest Laboratories Patient Service Centers (PSCs) located at Safeway stores statewide throughout Arizona. The new locations in Arizona are in addition to the two PSCs opened in November 2015.

Customers will enjoy convenient lab testing services, the most accurate diagnostic capabilities and direct access testing at the new Sonora Quest Laboratories Patient Service Centers located at the following Safeway stores:

550 East Bell Road, Phoenix, Ariz. 85022 (Now open)

3800 West Happy Valley Road, Glendale, Ariz. 85310 (Now open)

2300 West Highway 89A, Sedona, Ariz. 86336 (Now open)

1940 East Broadway Boulevard, Tucson, Ariz. 85719 (Planned for fall 2016)

6360 East Golf Links Road, Tucson, Ariz. 85730 (Planned for fall 2016)

3970 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman, Ariz. 86409 (Planned for fall 2016)

The full-service retail locations offer an exceptional patient experience with convenient lab testing services, access to the most accurate and up-to-date diagnostic capabilities and a guest paging system which allows clinic visitors to shop while waiting for their time-slot or appointment. Sonora Quest Laboratories also provides time-saving services such as patient ordered lab tests through My Lab ReQuest™ and online (plus mobile) appointment scheduling. With quick access to all laboratory test results though the Patient Results Portal at SonoraQuest.com, patients can proactively manage their health and make educated decisions with a health care provider.

“We are very encouraged by the results of our pilot initiative and pleased to extend this service in six additional locations,” said Christina Noble, vice president of business development with Sonora Quest Laboratories. “Our partnership with Safeway offers additional convenient options that support the needs of our patients and the healthcare community. Whether customers schedule an appointment for a traditional physician ordered test or walk in for a self-ordered testing through My Lab ReQuest™, the retail convenience offers an excellent care experience with friendly staff, highly-skilled phlebotomists and accurate testing.”

Recognized as the number one bioscience firm for the fifth year in a row by Ranking Arizona, Sonora Quest Laboratories delivers outstanding care to more than 23,000 patients per day throughout the state. With the new Safeway locations, the company is able to extend convenient access points and drive improved health outcomes for patients across the entire healthcare continuum. The ongoing retail collaboration with Safeway will serve as an investment in innovative capabilities in a new era and empowers consumers to manage their own health in locations most convenient to them.

“Our continued collaboration with Sonora Quest Laboratories represents Safeway’s commitment to becoming a health and wellness destination for our customers, giving patients convenient access to quality laboratory testing and a unique shopping experience,” said Mark Panzer, Senior Vice President of Pharmacy, Health & Wellness at Safeway. “This is a natural extension of the robust health and wellness offerings found throughout our stores. We’re excited that our customers will have access to healthy foods, pharmacy services and diagnostic testing under one roof.”

For more information, visit www.sonoraquest.com or www.safeway.com.

Sonora Quest Laboratories, a joint venture between Banner Health and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), is part of the nation’s largest integrated laboratory system with more than 3,000 employees serving more than 23,000 patients every day throughout Arizona. Sonora Quest Laboratories is the market share leader in clinical laboratory testing in Arizona, performing more than 57 million diagnostic tests per year. Sonora Quest Laboratories offers a local comprehensive test menu which encompasses routine, molecular, prescription drug monitoring, cytogenetic, and pathology testing services. Ninety-eight percent of all testing is performed at our primary testing facilities located in Tempe, Tucson, Flagstaff, Prescott and Yuma. Sonora Quest Laboratories is accredited by the College of American Pathologists (CAP) which is the gold standard in laboratory accreditation, helping laboratories to maintain accuracy of test results and ensure accurate patient diagnosis. This accreditation ensures the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients as CAP inspectors examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and records, and overall management.

Albertsons, NAI and the Safeway family of stores is one of the world’s largest food and drug retailers, with more than 2,200 stores in 34 states and the District of Columbia under 18 banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United, Pavilions, Star Markets, Market Street, Amigos, Carrs. The company is privately owned by a consortium led by Cerberus Capital Management.