Home » Business » SFD April 2017 Draft Minutes

Sedona AZ (April 26, 2017) – The DRAFT Minutes from the April 19, 2017 Sedona Fire District Governing Board meeting are available below. Please remember these Minutes will not be officially approved by the Board until the May 2017 meeting and are subject to change.

Click here to view Draft Minutes of 4/19/17.

Other documents from this meeting can be accessed under Board Minutes on its website at www.sedonafire.org.

For additional information, contact Tricia Greer, Executive Assistant, Sedona Fire District at 928-204-8909.