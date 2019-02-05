Home » Community » Sedona House Fire Devastates Residents

Sedona AZ (February 5, 2019) – Shortly before 1:00 this morning, Sedona firefighters responded to an alarm in the Village of Oak Creek, Sedona. When SFD crews arrived at the 30 Beaver Street home, fire was venting from its roof and, fortunately, both residents had been able to exit the structure.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, but damage to the house is extensive.

“The residents of the home had awoken to fire in the walls and ceiling of the structure before the smoke alarms had started to sound,” said Fire Investigator Rick Evans. “This gave them a few seconds head start in escaping a fast moving fire. They were lucky they got out when they did.”

Evans did confirm that the smoke detectors were operable and began sounding while the occupants were exiting the structure.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be damaged electrical wiring.

“If you suspect that an outlet is damaged or broken, you should not use it until it has (been) repaired by an electrician,” said Evans.

No injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported and damage to the structure and contents is estimated at $150,000.

Neighbors are encouraging the local community to aid the residents via Facebook and local blogs.

Arizona Crisis Team (ACT) assisted the occupants in obtaining some short term lodging. ACT is a nonprofit organization that provides emotional, practical and resource assistance to citizens who have been impacted by any type of crisis 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. For more information on ACT, visit www.azcrisisteam.org/.