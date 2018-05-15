Home » Community » Sedona Heritage Museum Blue Star Museum

Sedona AZ (May 15, 2018) – The Sedona Heritage Museum will be one of more than 2,000 museums across America to offer free admission to military personnel and their families this summer.

The Blue Star Museums program offers free museum admission for all active duty military personnel and their families, including National Guard and Reserve, from Memorial Day (May 28) through Labor Day (September 3).

“Visiting a museum is a great way to get to know a community—whether it’s in your hometown or a stop on a road trip,” said National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Chairman Jane Chu. “We appreciate the enthusiasm of museums all across the country who open their doors for military and their families to spend time together and have new cultural and arts experiences.”

This year marks the ninth annual Blue Star Museums, a collaboration among the NEA, Blue Star Families, and the Department of Defense. A list of participating museums nationwide is available at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums along with information about identification required, and a Parent Toolkit to assist parents in preparing their children for a special museum experience.

The Sedona Heritage Museum is located uptown at 735 Jordan Road in Jordan Historical Park and is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For more information, call the museum at 928-282-7038.