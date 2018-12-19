Home » City Council, Community » Sedona Fire District Board Names Coil Interim Fire Chief

Sedona AZ (December 19, 2018) – The Sedona Fire District Board of Directors has named Battalion Chief Jayson Coil as interim Fire Chief when its current Fire Chief Kris Kazian leaves in January. Coil has been acting as the interim Assistant Fire Chief since March of this year when then Assistant Chief Jeff Piechura left the fire district to accept a job in Tucson.

“Sedona Fire is in good hands with Jayson Coil, having over twenty years of district experience, and the organizational leadership skills required to steer the ship,” said Kazian.

“Assuming the board finds my performance in the role satisfactory, I will remain in the position until a new Fire Chief is selected,” said Coil. He also went on to explain that he elected not to compete in the testing process for the Fire Chief selection process.

“I want to be able to engage fully in assisting with the development of all the components of the search and selection process for the new Fire Chief,” he explained. “The coming months will be a challenging and exciting time for all of us at SFD.”

Outgoing Sedona Fire Chief Kazian has accepted a position with Windsor Severance Fire District in Colorado and his last day with Sedona Fire District will be January 11, 2019.