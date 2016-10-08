Home » City Council, Community » Sedona Art Center’s 12th Annual Sedona Plein Air Festival

Sedona AZ (October 7, 2016) – Our community’s iconic creative event, Sedona Plein Air Festival, returns for a week-long celebration of extraordinary landscapes, world-renowned artists, unique workshops, and wonderful free events from October 15 to 22, 2016. Sedona Arts Center invites you along to get creative and experience over two dozen master painters in action, making their art on location from L’Auberge to Uptown to Seven Canyons. Celebrate creativity with us and enjoy receptions, exhibitions, lectures, and opportunities to collect your next masterpiece at Sedona Plein Air Festival!

The Sedona Plein Air Festival opening reception, free and open to all, is on Saturday, October 15 at 7:00 p.m. at the Art Center. The invited Festival artists bring and show paintings created in their own landscapes across the country. This year, our Main Street Paint Out will take place on the last day of the festival, Saturday, October 22 from 10:00 in the morning until noon. Most events are free, so come along, meet some of America’s great artists, and celebrate their diversity, style, and new Sedona inspirations.

Sedona Plein Air Festival is presented by Sedona Arts Center, and is made possible by generous support from City of Sedona, Kling Family Foundation, Arizona Commission on the Arts, and all our members and volunteers.

This year’s Festival Artists are:

Joshua Been

Shonto Begay

Michelle Byrne

Libby Caldwell

Betty Carr

Gene Costanza

Valerie Craig

Bill Cramer

Carl Dalio

Martin Dimitrov

Tracey Frugoli

Bruce Gomez

Syri Hall

Claudia Hartley

J. Brad Holt

Charlie Hunter

Michael Chesley Johnson

Gretchen Lopez

James McGrew

Kathie Odom

Rachel Pettit

Patrick Saunders

Loriann Signori

John Slivjak

Matt Sterbenz

Williamson Tapia

Melanie Thompson

Robin Weiss

Lanie Widmar

Jim Wodark.

2016 Sedona Plein Air Festival Events Schedule:

Opening Wine Reception on October 15 begins at 7:00 p.m. in the Sedona Arts Center, in the historic Art Barn at Sedona Arts Center for an opening reception in honor of the invited artists. View their work, learn more about their creative process, and add some wonderful pictures to your collection.

Artists Paint in Sedona Area; October 16 throughout the 21, 2016, in various Sedona locations. Fine plein air painting in action, as our invited artists spread out around town and create new works inspired by local landscapes and vistas. Fresh Sedona works can then be viewed in the Arts Center’s Special Exhibitions Gallery and Theatre Studio. Check the scheduled for individual artist demonstrations, mini workshops, paint outs, and creative excursions.

Gamblin Artists Colors: The Plein Air Palette is scheduled for October 16, 10:00 a.m. until noon in the Sedona Arts Center. Enjoy a free presentation on color space, pigment history, and color palettes sponsored by Gamblin Artists Colors. The free session includes an afternoon plein air workshop taught by Scott Gellatly, artist and Product Manager for Gamblin. Tap into his knowledge of technical issues and expertise in oil colors and palettes.

Creekside Paint Out at L’Auberge, October 19, 10:00 a.m. to noon at L’Auberge de Sedona. Always a favorite of the festival, the Creekside Paint Out returns to L’Auberge de Sedona, and the public is invited to watch artists as they depict the singular scenery. The location includes still and moving water, reflections, sycamores and ducks and stunning settings along Oak Creek. At noon, awards will be presented to the artists and the works created at the event will be available for sale immediately following. Park in the Arts Center lot and take the free Red Rock Trolley from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Keynote Speaker Lori Putnam “What’s Life Got to do With It?” begins at 7:00 p.m. on October 19 in the Sedona Arts Center. Join us back at the Art Barn for this free and open to the public keynote speech by acclaimed artist Lori Putnam. Her presentation includes digital images and talk about her growth and development as a plein air painter, from obscurity to a national reputation and unique individual style. Recognized for her expressive brushwork, intelligent composition, and superb use of color, the Nashville native paints small to medium-sized works en plein air and creates large paintings in her studio. She now travels extensively to paint, teach, and share her work around the world. A wine reception will follow her talk.

Paint Out at Seven Canyons Resort begins October 20 at 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Seven Canyons. The public is invited to beautiful Seven Canyons Resort, a new Plein Air Festival sponsor, to watch artists paint the afternoon and evening light as it carves its way through majestic red rock profiles. A rare jewel surrounded by protected national forest land, Seven Canyons is a local scenic treasure that spans 200 stunningly beautiful acres. Artists will explore panoramic vistas from the Clubhouse, water features on the golf course, and views from beautiful Rachel’s Knoll. An awards ceremony and wine reception will follow at 4:00 p.m. on the event lawn.

Plein Air Party and Awards Presentation, October 21 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Sedona Arts Center. Don’t miss our final award night and visiting artist reception on Friday evening in our historic Art Barn. This is the ‘big event’ the artists have been waiting for! Fine wine, hors d’oeuvre and fine art. Festival Awards will be presented throughout the evening recognizing the most impressive work created during the week including Best of Show and merit awards by Festival Judge Lori Putnam, Artist’s Choice Award, Collectors Choice by ballot, and Sedona Arts Center Awards.

Main Street Paint Out is on October 22 from 10:00 a.m. until noon – the last hurrah! The Main Street Paint Out, held in collaboration with the Main Street Sedona Program, is one of our most popular events. Don’t miss the final opportunity to become acquainted with the artists and observe them in action on the streets of Uptown Sedona (on Highway 89A from the Arts Center to Pink Jeep Café).