Home » General » Red Cross Promotes Blood Donations and Disaster Preparedness

Sedona AZ (July 7, 2017) — Phoenix is hosting the National Council of La Raza Annual Conference, July 8-11, 2017, at the Phoenix Convention Center. The American Red Cross Greater Phoenix Chapter will be in attendance to promote awareness on emergency blood donations and disaster preparedness, specifically, the Home Fire Campaign, an effort to help reduce the number of deaths and injuries caused by home fires.

The American Red Cross Greater Phoenix Latinos Preparados volunteers will be providing smoke alarm installation demonstrations and will also help families develop a home fire escape plan.

The Red Cross responds to nearly 64,000 disasters a year, the majority of which are home fires. Working smoke alarms in a home cut the risk of death by half and having an escape plan further improves the odds of survival. The Red Cross wants to end these tragedies and save lives, that’s why it launched the Home Fire Campaign in 2014. As of July 7, 2017, the Red Cross and its partners across the country have saved at least 235 lives.

For interviews with volunteers, visit the American Red Cross booth at the National Council of La Raza Annual Conference or to learn more about the Home Fire Campaign visit RedCross.org. Please help by volunteering to install smoke alarms, making a financial contribution toward this effort, or taking steps to protect your own family from home fires.

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about forty percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and, supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, visit redcross.org or visit Twitter at @RedCross.