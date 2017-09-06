Home » General » Pro Tem Judge Applications Accepted

Sedona AZ (September 6, 2017) – Due to Arizona Governor Doug Ducey’s appointment of Judge John Napper to Division 2, the Superior Court in Yavapai County announces it is accepting applications for the position of a fulltime Judge Pro Tem.

Applications for Seasonal Judges Pro Tem are also being accepted.Applicants must be at least 30 years of age, of good moral character, admitted to the practice of law in Arizona, as well as a resident of Arizona for the past five years per A.R.S. 12-142 and Article VI, Section 22, of the Constitution of the State of Arizona.

Once applications have been received, a committee will review and select finalists to be forwarded to Judge Mackey for consideration. This list will be released to allow for public comment on the candidates.

Appointees are subject to the approval of the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors. Appointment is valid through June 30, 2018, and subject to renewal every twelve months thereafter. The hourly rate for this position is $70.76 per hour.

Applications for these openings will be accepted through 5:00 p.m., September 26, 2017. Applications must be submitted online at the Yavapai County website (https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/yavapai).