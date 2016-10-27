Home » Business » Prescott Justice of the Peace position opens

Sedona AZ (October 26, 2016) – The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors is accepting applications from individuals interested in being considered for the appointment as the Prescott Precinct Justice of the Peace to replace Judge Arthur Markham who is retiring at the end of this year. For additional information and supplemental forms, contact the Yavapai County Deputy Court Administrator at 928-771-3168:

Justice of the Peace – Prescott Precinct

Salary: Compensation is based on ARS 22-125 ($103,023 annual salary as of January 1, 2017)

Opening Date: October 26, 2016

Closing Date: November 15, 2016 5:00 PM

Description:

Major Duties and Responsibilities:

The Prescott Precinct Justice of the Peace shall perform duties pursuant to ARS 22-112 and Article VI, Section 32, of the Constitution of the State of Arizona. Yavapai County and the City of Prescott currently operate a consolidated court for the County’s Justice Court and the City’s Court through an intergovernmental agreement.

This position is only for the Prescott Precinct Justice of the Peace. A successful candidate will need to seek appointment as Magistrate by the City of Prescott in order to preside over a consolidated court.

Minimum Qualifications:

Must meet the requirements of ARS §§ 11-402 and 38-201. In addition, the candidate must meet the requirements of ARS §16-230(A)(2) that provides for the appointment of a person of the same political party (Republican) as the person vacating the office.

Knowledge and Skills:

The Prescott Precinct Justice of the Peace will be appointed by the Board of Supervisors, in accordance with ARS 16-230, and will serve the remaining term until December 31, 2018.