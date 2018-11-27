Home » City Council, Community » Possible Church Burglary Under Investigation

Sedona AZ (November 26, 2018) – On November 26 at 7:10 in the morning, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a possible burglary in progress at the Cavalry Church on Highway 89 North, Flagstaff.

The first deputy on scene saw a subject wearing a black hoodie run back inside the church. After additional units responded and set up a perimeter around the building, it was determined since the suspect was possibly barricaded inside the church to request the Northern Arizona Multi-Agency Tactical Team, a Department of Public Safety K9 Unit, and, the Flagstaff Police Bomb Squad robot. The robot was deployed to enter and search the building, but after finding no suspects, the Tactical Team and K9 Unit completed the building search.

No suspect was located in the church. The investigation and possible leads are still being pursued.

More information will be available as the investigation continues.