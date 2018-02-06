Home » Featured » Poco Diablo McGuire on Selfies and a new Auntie

Sedona AZ (February 6, 2018) – Well ya’ll never guess what happened. A good friend of Mom’s paid us a visit. Now bein’ still sort of the new kid on the block hadn’t heerd of this LaRae person. Used to live here, so goes the story, but like many of Mom’s and Harley McGuire’s friends, seemed some of ’em have moved on out. But the times when they come for a visit are special fer Mom and, yep, me too.

So, along comes this pretty lady pickin up my Mommy in a bee-you-teeful red sports car and off they went – to eat brakefast. Seems they had a yen fer an egg, crispy bacon, and, of all things, Belchum Waffels? A holy cow would have been better than Belchum Waffels, specially on a Sonday!

Anyways, after they stuffed themselves elsewhere, they comed home ta visit. Course my greetin offer was the usual heel-bite but got only one nip in afore Mom leashed me up! Yup – works every time but no way was ah prepped for what was to come. The purdy LaRae lady sat in a chair and Mom picked me up and put me on her lap! Can ya imagine? Me? So boldly put on a stranger’s lap without so much as even asking my premission? Well, then Mom ‘splained this was one of Harley McGuire’s Auntie Friends with used ta be two kitty cats, Chip’n Dale, and they were great fans of my late bro, Harley McGuire.

Well, sadly ‘nuf Chip’s partner, Dale, same as Harley McGuire, took a trip over that Rainbow Bridge, so now Auntie LaRae has Just Chip to keep her company in her new home in Caleefornya. And Just Chip has kindly offered an occasional comment on my new not-so-hot efforts to make reports on this Eye of Sedona. But, there’s been a problem. Auntie LaRae tells us she no longer gets her prescription notices or some such thing as reminders of the vast information offered on this Eye Peace. Ain’t that a shame? Mom’s heerd that from others two, so what’s up, Edtior/Publisher? Did prescriptions spire? Same as Harley McGuire & Dale?

So what came next? Well, of all things – some weird event called “Selfies.” Sittin’ there half on and half off Auntie’s lap, she held out some little thingy and between it, Auntie, and me some of the results of what came out of that magical little gajet will be shown with this update of my very intresting life, but of course, only if the Eye Editor can figure ’em out.

Natchrully ah wan’t bout to corporate. Why should I spoil my rep and do that? No way was Ah gonna perk up mah ears. And the growly image wasn’t as it seems. Auntie just captured a reely special moment , same as the one wif mah tung sticken out.

Hope you will injoy seein’ them. Now that it’s over seems only fittin’ to let y’all know I jes LUVED the attension – specially when Mom fetched a cuppla treats to try and make me behave. After all, ya know ah’s been on a diet and t’was bout time to be treated with a bit of respect. Auntie LaRae will be back again and they talked bout next time gettin’ them eggs, bacon, and Belchum Waffels to bring home ta eat. Ya no what that might mean? Plates ta lick? Oh, ah can only dream and hope for such good fortune.

Adios Amigos & Amigas

Poco Diablo McGuire