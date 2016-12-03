Home » Community » Oak Creek Watershed Council 2016 Wrap Up

Sedona AZ (December 3, 2016) – The Oak Creek Watershed Council General Meeting is scheduled for December 9, 2016 in the Red Rock State Park Hummingbird Room, west Sedona, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and, as per tradition, the end of year program will feature the OCWC Award Ceremony.

The public is invited to attend. Along with one short presentation from our Northern Arizona University student group featuring Alana Weber, Brandon Clark, Annie Cheifetz and Aidan Frey’s NAU Environmental Capstone “Manure Share Program Outreach Project,” there will be an introduction and welcome to the new 2017 Board of Directors.

OCWC Ambassadors (volunteers) participated in 2016 clean ups on Mountainaire Road (October 27), Fossil Creek (October 4), and the Red Rock State Park 25th Anniversary (November 5) and there will be many opportunities to volunteer in 2017. To facilitate awareness and to honor the nineteen volunteers whose Mitzvah Good Deeds Day (November 6) work at the 535 Road Dispersed Camping Area yielded 506 pounds of trash, 25 soiled diapers and 54 pounds of human feces, OCWC asks for the public’s financial and hands-on support. 2016 comes to a close in just a few weeks. A tax deductible donation to the Oak Creek Watershed Council will directly benefit the overall health of Oak Creek and its tributaries.

For more information not found on this website or to mail a donation, our address is Oak Creek Watershed Council, PO Box 732, Sedona, AZ 86339. Please, reach out to us and plan to attend our end of year meeting at Red Rock State Park.