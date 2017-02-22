Home » General » Nominees for Arizona Court of Appeals Announced

Sedona AZ (February 22, 2017) – The Commission on Appellate Court Appointments has recommended five nominees to Arizona Governor Doug Ducey for two openings on Division One of the Arizona Court of Appeals.

The nominees for the openings created by the retirement of Judge Patricia A. Orozco and the appointment of Judge Andrew W. Gould to the Arizona Supreme Court are:

· Jennifer B. Campbell, Republican, a Judge for Yavapai County Superior Court

· Maria Elena Cruz, Democrat, a Judge for Yuma County Superior Court

· Mark R. Moran, Democrat, a Judge for Coconino County Superior Court

· Kenneth E. Moyer, Republican, sole practitioner of the Law Office of Kenneth E. Moyer, PLLC

· Rick A. Williams, Republican, a Judge for Mohave County Superior Court

Governor Ducey will appoint the new judges.

Division One of the Court of Appeals hears cases arising in Apache, Coconino, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, Navajo, Yavapai and Yuma counties.