New Lake Havasu City Paddyfest

Sedona AZ – Howya, a new four day Irish Festival to be held over St. Patrick’s Day weekend in Lake Havasu City is seeking volunteers. The inaugural Paddyfest, held at Lake Havasu State Park, Windsor 4 at 699 London Bridge Road, will feature headlining Irish bands, acts, entertainment, Irish pubs, food, family fun, and lots of vendors.

“I wanted to be able to give Lake Havasu City a genuine Irish experience during one of the biggest holidays of the year,” said event organizer Malcolm Graham. “This event is featuring the Black Donnelly’s, The Garage Boys, and Shamrockabilly, a Las Vegas Pipe Band, certified Irish dancers and L.A.Vation. It’s going to be non stop Irish in Lake Havasu City. We are turning St. Patrick’s Day from a one day celebration into four days!”

The Kids of All Ages Amusement area will feature a zip line, inflatables, games, face painting, and kids can bring their own animals to fill with Stuffin’ It. On Saturday, everyone can cheer triathlon athletes as they cross the finish line during the festival.

For more information on volunteering, go to paddyfesthavasu.com and click on Paddy Crew. Ticket information, complete band lineup and online purchasing is also available. VIP and RV sales are also available. Potential volunteers can also email howya@paddyfesthavasu.com or call 928.605.5665.

Lake Havasu City is located on the Colorado River in western Arizona and attracts 835,000 visitors a year with its London Bridge, pristine lake, friendly community, abundance of sunshine and ideal weather. The region also is host to extensive off road trails and gorgeous stretches of uninterrupted river.

To view more information, visit www.golakehavasu.com.