Home » General » Mesa Teen Drowns in Lake Mary

Sedona AZ (May 28, 2017) – On May 27, 2017, at approximately 3:30 in the afternoon, a Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Volunteer conducting a holiday patrol near the Lake Mary boat ramp was flagged down by citizens. They reported that a young man swimming near buoys located south of the boat ramp had difficulty making it back to the shore. Approximately a hundred feet from land, he was last seen going beneath the water and not returning to the surface. Several family members had entered the water in attempts to locate him.

Deputies from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement responded to the scene and entered the water in an attempt to help locate the victim. They soon determined that the depth where the victim was last seen was over ten feet deep, and visibility was very poor. The initial response units were joined by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, Flagstaff Fire Department, and a Department of Public Safety Helicopter. Several citizens in the area also assisted with the search efforts by providing the use of their boats.

Search efforts continued into the evening and at approximately 9:30 p.m. members of the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team recovered a body in close proximity to where the swimmer was last seen.

The body of the victim, Kevin Anaya, 18, of Mesa, Arizona, was turned over to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office. This case remains under investigation by Sheriff’s Office Detectives and the County Medical Examiner.