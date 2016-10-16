Home » Community » Meet the SOCUSD School Board Candidates Opportunities

Sedona AZ (October 16, 2016) – There are four candidates running for the local Sedona-Oak Creek Unified School District #9 Board for three open seats.

Big Park School in the Village of Oak Creek, Sedona, started a new International Baccalaureate program this year. The school faced closing under the current school board. The community rallied and kept the school open. New faces have emerged. Find out what your SOCUSD candidates think about these new developments.

You have an opportunity on Tuesday, October 18, 2016 to meet the candidates one-on-one. That “Meet and Greet” will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Best Western Arroyo Roble meeting room in uptown, 400 North SR 89A, Sedona. This informal meeting is your chance to ask questions.

A forum will be held on November 3, 2016, from 4:00 until 5:30 p.m. in the multi-purpose room at Big Park Community School, Village of Oak Creek, Sedona. Chat with the candidates from 4:00 to 4:30 p.m. Contact the Big Park Community School PTSA for more information.