Law Says Use Seat Belts and Car Seats

Sedona AZ (May 20, 2017) – In an effort to save more lives on Arizona roadways, the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is joining the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and our local law enforcement partners to enforce Arizona’s seat belt and child safety seat laws. The enforcement effort will run from May 22 through June 4, 2017.

Arizona has a secondary seat belt law that allows officers to only issue citations for violations during traffic stops for other violations. However, Arizona’s child restraint law is a primary enforcement measure under which officers can stop vehicles because of suspected violations of that law. The enforcement campaign is based upon high visibility traffic enforcement with a “zero-tolerance” approach towards seat belt and child safety seat usage.

Regular seat belt use is the single most effective way to protect people and reduce fatalities in motor vehicle crashes. When worn correctly, seat belts have proven to reduce serious crash-related injuries and deaths by about 50%. The proper and consistent use of child safety seats has been found to reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71% for infants (under 1-year-old) and by 54% for toddlers (1 to 4 years old) in passenger cars. Properly installed booster seats reduce the risk for serious injury by 45% among children ages 4 to 8 years old.

Despite widespread efforts to educate drivers about the importance of wearing seat belts, motor vehicle collisions continue to be a leading cause of death and serious injuries.

Remember to keep it safe and enjoy the ride. As Poco Diablo McGuire, SedonaEye.com Star Four Paws Up Pet Columnist says, “Buckle Up, Arizona. It’s the law!”

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or the YCSO website at www.ycsoaz.gov.