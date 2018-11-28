Home » City Council, Community » Lake Havasu Holiday Boat Parade of Lights

Sedona AZ (November 28, 2018) – Lake Havasu State Park is again offering free admission for its annual Holiday Boat Parade of Lights starting from the Windsor 4 event area.

The park entrance gate from Paseo Del Sol will open at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, November 30 and Saturday, December 1, 2018. The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. so come early with family and friends and choose your favorite viewing spot.

Guests will be able to view the parade from the London Bridge Channel shoreline. The park will be providing and maintaining fire pits throughout the evening, and restroom facilities will be available.

The area will close at 9:00 in the evening. For further information, contact the park at 928-855-2784.