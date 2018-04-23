Home » General » Indian Meadows Fire Evacuation Warning

Valle AZ (April 23, 2018) – At approximately 2:00 p.m. today, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation warnings for the Woodland Ranch area, near Valle, due to a wild fire.

The Coconino County Sheriff Office deputies responded to the Woodlands Ranch Road area after receiving a wild land fire call. A Code Red evacuation warning has been issued for one mile radius of the Woodland Ranch Road area, and a five mile pre-evacuation for an extended area beyond.

At this time, there is a report of structure loss.

The public is asked to avoid this area so fire crews can do their job. If you are in the pre-evacuation area, prepare now.

