Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » Home Values Drop When A Cell Tower is Erected Nearby

Sedona AZ (July 23, 2017) – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

City officials et al. Please take adequate time to read and absorb this information.

You are destroying people and real estate values.

People in your community are very sick and some are yes, dying.

It is about time you all became knowledgeable about how cell tower and cell phones are affecting everyone.

http://nocelltoweratpgcpsschools.blogspot.com/2017/07/home-values-drop-up-to-20-when-cell.html

Home Values Drop Up to 20% When A Cell Tower is Erected Nearby: Read Documentation Here

nocelltoweratpgcpsschools.blogspot.com

Jury awards Vermont couple $1million in cell tower lawsuit

A jury awarded a million dollars to Olga Julinska and Felix Kniazev in a big win against Vermont Electric Power Corp for building a communications tower right next to their mountain top property.

Julinska and Kniasev are artists who purchased the mountaintop home as much for its inspiring 360 degree view as for the privacy it afforded. They said the jury verdict was a victory for themselves and every other Vermont resident bullied by an imminent domain process that takes property for public good without always compensating property owners fairly.

Read more.

http://emfsafetynetwork.org/jury-awards-vermont-couple-1million-in-cell-tower-lawsuit/

These video “training” tapes are pretty frightening for all to learn about antenna and cell tower danger:

Caution to Workers

This interesting talk with an insurance advisor to warn people that work near wireless antennas – and those that may not even know the antennas are there.

1 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w_5truC-REs

2 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hh0BRgvDAW8

3 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sR4eWEvY8eQ

https://ehtrust.org/health-argument-cell-phones-cell-towers-dr-ronald-powell/

Who am I?

I am a retired U.S. Government career scientist (Ph.D., Applied Physics, Harvard University, 1975). During my Government career, I worked for the Executive Office of the President of the United States, the National Science Foundation, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology. For those organizations, respectively, I addressed Federal research and development program evaluation, energy policy research, and measurement development in support of the electronics and electrical-equipment industries and the biomedical research community. I currently interact with other scientists and with physicians around the world on the impact of electromagnetic fields on human health.

Environmental Health Trust » Blog Archive “The Environmental Health Trust carries out cutting edge research to understand and reduce environmental health risks.”

ehtrust.org

Want to find out more information about environmental health risks, or about EHT’s current efforts and projects?

February 26, 2017 Ronald M. Powell, Ph.D.

The Health Argument against Cell Phones and Cell Towers

The biomedical evidence showing that the radiofrequency radiation emitted by cell phones and cell towers is harmful to health continues to grow. This document summarizes the health argument against cellular technology, whatever the benefits of that technology may be. You may wish to inform yourself about these arguments for any of several reasons:

You use a cell phone.

You encourage, or do not discourage, the use of cell phones by family members.

You live in, or are contemplating moving into, a community close to a cell tower.

Your school, college, fire station, or police station is considering permitting the installation of a cell tower on its property.

Your community is considering permitting the installation of cellular repeaters, small-cell towers, or even full cell towers within its jurisdiction. Below, I introduce myself, provide evidence of the harmfulness of cellular radiation, and show that U.S. Government is not protecting us from harm and is unlikely to do so in the near future. That means that we must protect ourselves and our families at the individual and the community levels while working toward protective action by governments at the local, state, and Federal levels.



Nancy Baer

Sedona AZ