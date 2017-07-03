Home » City Council, Community » Havasupai Trail Hiker Dies

Sedona AZ (July 3, 2017) – On Saturday, July 1, 2017, about a quarter hour after 1:00 p.m., Coconino County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on the Havasu Canyon Trail, near Hilltop in Havasupai. A thirty-two year old Utah man had collapsed while hiking out of the canyon with several others.

As Williams (AZ) District deputies and medics responded to the scene, the man was helped by other hikers. The good Samaritans put the collapsed victim on a horse and hurried to the Hilltop trailhead area in order to reach medical aid. CPR was performed by bystanders until the medical flight arrived. Tragically, the young man was unable to be revived and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office responded and transported the deceased to Flagstaff. The cause and manner of death are under review by the Coconino County Medical Examiner.