Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » Former Border Patrol Officer to discuss border issues

Sedona AZ – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

Patriots:

Join Citizens for America for an eye-opening AZ border discussion, April 4th!

We are very pleased to have the CHAIRMAN of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF FORMER BORDER PATROL OFFICERS AND THE CHAIRMAN OF THE SANTA CRUZ REPUBLICAN COMMITTEE, GEORGE “ZACK” TAYLOR, as our speaker for Thursday, April 4, Canyon Trails Cowboy Church, 3132 White Bear Road, Sedona, 86351 at 6:30 PM.

Zack is in constant contact with Border Patrol and is up-to-date on border, drugs, trafficking and security, issues that concern us locally, state-wide, and nationally.

It is of upmost importance that we Arizonans have the full, truthful story about our border -and- that we learn what we can do to support our President as he attempts to protect us.

Join us for this fascinating discussion.

Zack lives in Rio Rico, AZ, so this is a one-time event; please be there.

Bless you all,

Andrea Kadar

Sedona AZ