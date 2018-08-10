Home » General » Flagstaff Critical Incident Response Training Scheduled

Sedona AZ (August 10, 2018) – The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a Critical Incident Response Training that involves personnel from several Northern Arizona law enforcement agencies, as well as personnel from local area fire departments.

We want our residents, business owners, and community visitors to be aware that this training will result in increased police and fire activity in the area. The training will occur between 8:00 in the morning and 5:00 in the evening on August 14 and 15, 2018, at the former St. Mary’s Catholic School, 320 North Humphreys Street, Flagstaff.

The training will be a reality-based exercise to provide first responders additional tools to use when faced with an integrated response to critical incidents.

The CCSO along with the other agencies thank St. Francis De Asis Parish for providing the venue for this training.