Home » Business » FALA Charter School Selects Hayes as Dean

Sedona AZ – The Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy has selected NAU alumnus, Jed Hayes, as the new dean of students.

“Hayes, an experienced arts educator across all levels, was hired after a long and exhaustive process,” said Eli Cohen, executive director of the charter school. “Jed has been a longtime supporter of FALA and comes to us with an awareness of our need for growth, both academically and artistically, and, in the areas of service and experiential learning. Throughout his interviews, Jed demonstrated creativity, desire, and a strong intellect regarding healthy, rigorous educational environments.”

Hayes has lived in Flagstaff intermittently since 1996, having earned his bachelor’s and Master of Education degrees at Northern Arizona University and an MFA in theater from UCLA. He taught ten years at Buckeye Union High School and, during 2014-16, chaired its Fine Arts Department. With diverse student learning populations, curriculum development, program oversight, mentorship and student advising experience, Jed brings the necessary skill set for a FALA dean of students.

Recently Hayes taught in NAU’s Theater Department.

“I am excited and honored to have been chosen,” Hayes said. “I have always been impressed with the caliber and nature of FALA students, and that reflects so much on the entire community of stakeholders. I am thrilled to start collaborating with everyone to ensure we tell the story of FALA and work together to make a place where all voices have value and all students will be successful.”

The Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy is a public charter middle and high school that emphasizes performing and visual arts, service learning and civic engagement, as well as a college preparatory curriculum.