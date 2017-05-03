Home » Business » Everyday Citizens Speak Up for Abused and Neglected Children

Sedona AZ (May 3, 2017) – CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate and a CASA volunteer stands as the everyday citizen appointed by a judge to speak up for abused and neglected children. Eleven dedicated individuals from Flagstaff, Williams and Page just completed thirty hours of skills training and they will join thirty-five active CASA volunteers from across Coconino County for an advocacy oath on Monday, May 15, 2017.

“This is a big day for our advocates,” said Amber Martin, coordinator for CASA of Coconino County. “They’ve been through a lot of training and they are excited to get started working on their first case. This is our chance to say thank you to them for being willing to speak on behalf of a child in need and this is their chance to promise to do so.” This is the first oath ceremony in Coconino County, therefore, all CASA volunteers, including those who have worked for many years, are participating in this event.

CASA volunteers are appointed to a child dependency case by a judge, and spend 10-20 hours per month visiting the child involved in the case and researching what is happening in that child’s life. They act as the eyes and ears of the court and submit a written report to the judge before each court hearing, so the judge has complete and unbiased information for the court’s decisions. It is important to note that CASA reports are in addition to reports a judge receives from child welfare professionals.

The ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. at 1101 East Sawmill Road in the Coconino County Juvenile Court and members of the public are welcome to attend.