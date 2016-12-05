Home » Business » DORR Critical Issues Series Breakfast

Sedona AZ (December 5, 2016) – Congressman-elect Tom O’Halleran (AZ Congressional District 1) and American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona Executive Director Alessandra Soler will be featured speakers at a breakfast hosted by the Democrats of the Red Rocks (DORR) on December 15, 2016.

Democrat O’Halleran won the November 8 General election to represent CD-1 with 51% of the vote to his opponent’s 44%. He formerly served in the Arizona State Legislature from 2001 until 2006. O’Halleran resigned from the Republican party in 2014, citing the Party’s policies on education, water and child welfare as reasons for his departure, and unsuccessfully ran as an Independent candidate. He will address national issues, the upcoming 115th United States Congress, and take questions from the audience.

Alessandra Soler, Executive Director of the ACLU of Arizona will speak about issues from the last Arizona state legislative session and provide an update on pending state legislation. She will also take questions from the audience.

All DORR monthly breakfast meetings are held at the Olde Sedona Bar and Grill, SR 89A, west Sedona. Breakfasts are $12 each and payable at the door. Doors open at 8:00 a.m. and the public is welcome.