Home » Business » DORR Critical Issues Series Breakfast

DORR Critical Issues Series Breakfast

/ December 5, 2016 / No Comment

Tom O'Halleran, Independent candidate for LD6 State Senate seat

Former Republican state legislator Tom O’Halleran ran a successful 2016 bid for election as the CD-1 Democratic Party candidate to serve in the 115th US Congress.

Sedona AZ (December 5, 2016) – Congressman-elect Tom O’Halleran (AZ Congressional District 1) and American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona Executive Director Alessandra Soler will be featured speakers at a breakfast hosted by the Democrats of the Red Rocks (DORR) on December 15, 2016.

Democrat O’Halleran won the November 8 General election to represent CD-1 with 51% of the vote to his opponent’s 44%. He formerly served in the Arizona State Legislature from 2001 until 2006. O’Halleran resigned from the Republican party in 2014, citing the Party’s policies on education, water and child welfare as reasons for his departure, and unsuccessfully ran as an Independent candidate. He will address national issues, the upcoming 115th United States Congress, and take questions from the audience.

Alessandra Soler, Executive Director of the ACLU of Arizona will speak about issues from the last Arizona state legislative session and provide an update on pending state legislation. She will also take questions from the audience.

All DORR monthly breakfast meetings are held at the Olde Sedona Bar and Grill, SR 89A, west Sedona. Breakfasts are $12 each and payable at the door. Doors open at 8:00 a.m. and the public is welcome.

Read www.SedonaEye.com for daily news and interactive views!

Read www.SedonaEye.com for daily news and interactive views!

Related posts:

  1. Join Santa for a Pancake Breakfast
  2. Breakfast with Santa and Jingle Bell Run
  3. Sedona Art Museum Kicks Off Fall Speaker Series
  4. Verde Valley Republican Women Host AZ Congressman Gosar on Border Patrol Issues
  5. Water Awareness Month begins with League of Women Voters Breakfast
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2008-2015 · Sedona Eye · All Rights Reserved · Posts · Comments · Facebook · Twitter ·