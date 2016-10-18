Home » General » Crown King Burglary Suspect Arrested

Sedona AZ (October 18, 2016) – Just before 6:00 in the morning on October 17, 2016, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a reported robbery in Crown King, Arizona. A man, later identified as Sean Sparling, 34, from Phoenix, went into two cabins, demanded and stole phones from the persons inside, even threatening to kill the victims in one cabin. A short while later, Sparling entered the Crown King Saloon and, while inside, a cabin victim spotted Sparling’s Ford truck with its door open and retrieved the stolen phones. Later, Sparling exited the bar and drove his truck to a residence down from the Crown King Saloon, took a backhoe on the property and began driving it. When YCSO deputies arrived, witnesses directed them towards the residence where the suspect’s truck was visible.

The deputies questioned Sparling who claimed he owned the home and was using his backhoe to do some work around the yard. A woman exited the house and approached the group asking, “What are you doing on my property?” Deputies believed she was addressing them, since Sparling was acting as though he was the property owner. Deputies then advised the woman they were investigating a robbery incident and had contacted Sparling who maintained he was the property owner. The woman, the actual homeowner, informed the deputies her comment had been addressed to the man (Sparling) operating her backhoe without permission, as she had never seen him before.

Deputies arrested Sparling and he denied taking any phones. The cabin victims confirmed Sparling was the robbery suspect and during the investigation that followed, a Crown King saloon employee informed deputies Sparling had been stalking a bartender for the last couple of weeks.

Inside Sparling’s truck, YCSO found money bags with cash taken from the Saloon, along with a stolen DVR for the saloon’s camera system, stolen clothing, and cigars. Deputies discovered Sparling had forced entry into the Saloon earlier that morning by kicking open a back door and stealing the items found in his truck. Sparling also damaged multiple rooms with historical significance located above the Saloon by, among other acts, kicking doors off hinges to get inside.

Sparling was booked at the Camp Verde Detention Center on the following charges: Trespassing, Burglary, Criminal Damage (Felony), Robbery, Theft and Possession of Burglary Tools. He remains in custody on a $35,000 bond.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or the YCSO website at www.ycsoaz.gov.