Coconino Sheriff's Office Investigating Found Human Remains

Sedona AZ (October 8, 20180) – The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human remains found in the area west of State Highway 89N, just south of the Navajo Nation boundary.

On October 7, 2018 around 9:00 in the morning, hunters reported finding human remains near Cedar Wash and the Navajo Nation boundary. After the initial responding deputies confirmed the remains as human, CCSO detectives and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the area for further investigation.

Although the investigation is still ongoing, the location and condition of the remains lead investigators to believe they may be those of Jackie McClellan Jr, reported as a Missing Person in December 2007. At that time, the family reported McClellan Jr had last been seen walking from the family’s sheep camp. The remains were found in the same general area as the sheep camp.

Positive identification is still pending.

As the investigation is ongoing, more information will be provided when it becomes available.