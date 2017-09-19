Home » Business » Chino Valley Road Work

Sedona AZ (September 19, 2017) – Yavapai County will be performing road work on Yuma Drive in Chino Valley beginning September 25 and continuing through December 4, 2017.

Construction will consist of removing existing asphalt, installing various drainage improvements, and cutting native soil to improve sight distance in four areas on Yuma Drive.

Construction areas include Otmo Drive, Pheasant Place, Beck Road, Quail Trail and Movi Trail, with one lane of traffic open at all times.

Travelers should use caution when driving in the construction zones and obey all posted construction speed reductions and temporary traffic control changes.

Expect delays in the construction areas.

For additional information, contact Yavapai County Public Works at 928-771-3183 or visit us on the web at www.yavapai.us/publicworks.