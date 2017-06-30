Home » City Council, Community » Chino Valley July 4th Event Cancelled

S edona AZ (June 30, 2017) – After meeting with local fire marshals today, Town of Chino Valley leadership has decided to cancel the planned July Fourth celebration scheduled for Tuesday at the Community Park, Chino Valley.

This will include not only the fireworks show, but also the Town picnic and concert scheduled for the afternoon of July 4, 2017.

Yavapai County is currently under Stage II fire Restrictions, which include the use of explosives or certain types of combustible engines: Visit https://firerestrictions.us/az/az-yavapai-county/. This includes certain generators that would have been in use for several of the attractions and vendors for the Town celebration.

“After meeting with the fire marshal, we (Town leadership) decided that it would be in the best interest of the entire area to cancel the event,” said Mayor Darryl Croft. “All of our first responders are so involved in the Goodwin Fire and their regular duties of keeping us all safe, we, of course, don’t want to add to what they already have to handle.”

Croft added that he hopes all in the community are able to enjoy the July 4th holiday in a safe atmosphere, with family and friends, “Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by the Goodwin Fire and especially those who are on the front lines keeping the entire region safe.”